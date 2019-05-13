Surveillance video of Chick-fil-a armed robbery released

Security cameras capture robbery at Chick-fil-A The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robber at Chick-fil-A, 5384 Fruitville Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. According to deputies, a man went inside holding a silver or chrome pistol demanded money from employees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robber at Chick-fil-A, 5384 Fruitville Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. According to deputies, a man went inside holding a silver or chrome pistol demanded money from employees.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released video Monday of an armed robbery at a Chick-fil-a restaurant.

Deputies said a man, holding a silver or chrome semi-automatic pistol, went into the store at 5384 Fruitville Road at 10:11 p.m. Friday and demanded money.

The man was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, standing about 6-feet tall with a slim build, slight facial hair and wore a dark jacket, dark pants and a black hat with the Superman logo on it. He also wore a yellow bandana across his face and black gloves, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS on contacting them online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.