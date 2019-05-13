Crime
Surveillance video of Chick-fil-a armed robbery released
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released video Monday of an armed robbery at a Chick-fil-a restaurant.
Deputies said a man, holding a silver or chrome semi-automatic pistol, went into the store at 5384 Fruitville Road at 10:11 p.m. Friday and demanded money.
The man was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, standing about 6-feet tall with a slim build, slight facial hair and wore a dark jacket, dark pants and a black hat with the Superman logo on it. He also wore a yellow bandana across his face and black gloves, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS on contacting them online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
