Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of two new suspects.

Deputies say Shelby Thompson, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and uttering a forged instrument. The sheriff’s office is also searching for Virgilio Vega, 36, who is accused of failing to register as a sex offender, as required.

Authorities are still searching for four other suspects:

Willie Crawford Jr., 25, is wanted for murder resulting from operation of a motor vehicle.

Robert Copeland, 48, is wanted for dealing in stolen property.

Jennifer Matteau, 43, is wanted for violation of probation and grand theft.

Nathan Adams, 20, is wanted for sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and reckless driving.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.