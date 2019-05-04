Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of two suspects and the addition of three new ones.

Deputies say Aaron Bunch, 27, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault. He was released from the Manatee County Jail Wednesday after posting $2,500 bond.

According to a release, 29-year-old Amanda Rodgers was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including shoplifting and drug possession. She is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says Willie Crawford Jr., 25, is wanted for murder resulting from operation of a motor vehicle. Robert Copeland, 48, is wanted for dealing in stolen property. 43-year-old Jennifer Matteau is wanted for violation of probation and grand theft.

Authorities are also looking for three other suspects:

Nathan Adams, 20, is wanted for sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and reckless driving.

George Hendricks Jr., 32, is wanted for grand theft.

Bruno Barroso, 23, is wanted for battery and armed robbery.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.