Have you seen one of these 5 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of two suspects and the addition of two new ones.

Deputies say Stephen Anthony Priester, 26, was apprehended Tuesday on shoplifting charges. He was released from the Manatee County Jail Wednesday after posting $1,500 bond. On Monday, the sheriff’s office also arrested 28-year-old Chelsey Bowman, who was wanted for dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from a pawnbroker. She is being held at the Manatee County Jail on $3,000 bond.

According to a sheriff’s office release, Amanda Rodgers, 29, is wanted for fraudulent use of personal ID, theft, possession of marijuana and violation of probation. Deputies say they’re also looking for Aaron Bunch, 27, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Authorities are also looking for three other suspects:

Nathan Adams, 20, is wanted for sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and reckless driving.

George Hendricks Jr., 32, is wanted for grand theft.

Bruno Barroso, 23, is wanted for battery and armed robbery.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.



