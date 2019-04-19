Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. One new suspect was added this week.

Deputies say they’re searching for Stephen Anthony Priester, 26, who is wanted for grand theft.

Authorities are also looking for seven other suspects:

Nathan Adams, 20, is wanted for sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and reckless driving.

Chelsey Bowman, 28, is wanted for dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from a pawnbroker.

George Hendricks Jr., 32, is wanted for grand theft.

Bruno Barroso, 23, is wanted for battery and armed robbery.

Thomas Salotto, 59, is wanted for contempt of court, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.