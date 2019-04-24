Boyfriend accused of killing Bradenton woman served time in Louisiana prison

De Undre Dunn faces judge for 2nd degree murder charge A 34-year-old woman identified as Laura McLeod who police say was shot in at a Bradenton home Sunday has since died of her injuries. Police have arrested her boyfriend, De Undre Dunn, in connection with the shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 34-year-old woman identified as Laura McLeod who police say was shot in at a Bradenton home Sunday has since died of her injuries. Police have arrested her boyfriend, De Undre Dunn, in connection with the shooting.

The man who Bradenton police say fatally shot his 34-year-old girlfriend on Easter Sunday, had served time in prison in another state and may have pulled the trigger while one of her children was home.





It was an off-duty Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who called 911 around 7:18 p.m. Sunday to report the incident, according to a complaint filed in court records. He told the call-taker he heard a gunshot and found Laura McLeod with a gunshot wound to her head. The off-duty deputy also told 911 the shooter was McLeod’s boyfriend.

Officers found De Undre Dunn a few blocks away from the home and he was taken to into custody, according to the compliant.

A child, who was identified as a witness in the warrant, told detectives McLeod, her mother, and Dunn were arguing over a cell phone. At some point in the argument, the girl was told to go to her room. The girl told detectives while she was in her room she heard a click and a gunshot.

“She ran out and found her mother lifeless on the sofa and she observed Mr. Dunn running out of the front door,” the complaint states.

When Dunn was found and taken into custody, he declined to speak with investigators.

McLeod was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Dunn now faces a charge of murder in connection with his girlfriend’s death.

De Undre Dunn faces a judge via video link from the Manatee County Jail for second degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend on Easter Sunday. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

McLeod had twice filed domestic violence cases in Manatee County Court against McLeod, once in April 2018 and again in August 2018, court records show. Both cases were dismissed.

Dunn was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery against McLeod last year, according to a police report in court records. McLeod told police Dunn grabbed her by the neck and squeezed tightly during an argument. The couple were living together at the time with McLeod’s children. The charge was later dropped.

Dunn previously served time in Louisiana prisons, Louisiana Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick confirmed.

According to Pastorick, Dunn was convicted of burglary and aggravated battery. He served a concurrent three-year prison sentence for those charges and was found to have contraband inside the prison in 2010.

Most recently, Dunn was convicted of a charge of second-degree battery from a Dec. 31, 2011, incident and was sentenced to four years in prison. He was released on Oct. 17, 2016, according to Pastorick.

A Jan. 12, 2012, article by the Guardian-Journal in Homer, La., said De Undre Dunn, 23 at the time, was arrested Jan. 6, 2012 on a warrant for a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.

Citing Homer police, the paper reported a fight on New Year’s Eve broke out on Hudd Drive between several men. Police reported Dunn hit a man in the face with a handgun during the fight, according to the Guardian-Journal.