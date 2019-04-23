Bradenton woman shot on Easter has died. Her boyfriend now faces murder charge, cops say

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A 34-year-old Bradenton woman who police say was shot Sunday has died and her boyfriend now faces a murder charge, according to Bradenton police.

Officers found Laura McLeod with a gunshot wound to her upper body inside a home in the 1800 block of First Avenue East on Sunday.

Police received a 911 call around 7:20 p.m. that night reporting a woman had been shot at the home, according to a news release.

Bradenton Police Capt. Brian Thiers said McLeod died just before 10 p.m. Monday from her injuries.

Investigators arrested McLeod’s boyfriend, 30-year-old De Undre D. Dunn, late Sunday in connection with the shooting. After an amended warrant, Dunn now faces a charge of second-degree murder, Thiers confirmed Tuesday.

Dunn was originally facing a charge of attempted murder because, at the time, McLeod was in critical condition at Blake Medical Center.

At his first appearance in court Tuesday, Judge Deno Economou set Dunn’s bond at $1 million.

This story has been updated to include the correct spelling of De Undre Dunn’s first name, as clarified in court Tuesday. Initial reports from law enforcement spelled his name De Undie Dunn.