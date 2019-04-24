Two teens face charges after attempted robbery, shooting injured 15-year-old, cops say

Police investigate shooting at Sarasota apartment complex Sarasota Police Department officers are at the scene of a shooting at BellaSol Apartments in Sarasota. A teenager was injured in the shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sarasota Police Department officers are at the scene of a shooting at BellaSol Apartments in Sarasota. A teenager was injured in the shooting.

Two teenagers were arrested and now face charges after an attempted robbery and a shooting at an apartment Tuesday, according to Sarasota police.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, both of Sarasota, face a charge of robbery with a firearm.

Police were called to the BellaSol apartments, 1201 Signal Pointe Circle, around 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery with a firearm. Officers spoke to four teenagers at the scene.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old boy, was flown to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to be treated for a gunshot wound in his arm. Police said in a news release the boy remains a suspect in the investigation and was still in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

The other three teenagers, which included the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old now facing charges, were taken to police headquarters and questioned, according to a news release.

Police called the shooting accidental in the news release.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they believe the incident was not random with all those involved identified and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police said in a news release additional charges could be forthcoming with others involved in the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Sarasota Police Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.