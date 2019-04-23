Shooting at Sarasota apartment complex leaves teen injured, police say

Police investigate shooting at Sarasota apartment complex Sarasota Police Department officers are at the scene of a shooting at BellaSol Apartments in Sarasota. A teenager was injured in the shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sarasota Police Department officers are at the scene of a shooting at BellaSol Apartments in Sarasota. A teenager was injured in the shooting.

A teen was shot during an incident at a Sarasota apartment complex on Tuesday, according to Sarasota Police Department.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Signal Pointe Circle in BellaSol Apartments.

A 911 caller reported a robbery in progress with at least one gunshot fired.

Police say a male teen was injured and has been transported to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Police have not yet determined what led to the shooting. An investigation is underway, and detectives detained three other teenage males for questioning.

“The scene is secure. We believe that everyone involved has been identified and detained,” said police department captain Demetri Konstantopoulous during a press conference in front of BellaSol Apartments.

Police say that more information will be released as it becomes available.

A separate shooting involving teenagers in Sarasota left one dead last month.

“A lot of questions need to be answered involving our teenagers and firearm usage,” Konstantopoulous said. “It’s something that we are concerned about as a police department and we know the community has the same concerns.”