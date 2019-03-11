A teenager was found dead. Police are calling for a 17-year-old to turn himself in

Sarasota police on Monday called for a teenager to turn himself in after investigators say a 17-year-old was shot to death over the weekend.
Police believe James Griffin Jr. was there the night of the shooing and has information on the fatal shooting.
The 17-year-old is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.
“We are asking if he sees this, or someone knows where he is that we ask them to let him know he needs to turn himself in,” Sarasota police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said in a Monday news conference.
According to police, Griffin is considered armed and dangerous.
Judge said a motive and details of the shooting remain under investigation.
Police said Sunday that officers were called to the shooting in the 1700 block of Gregg Court just before 12:30 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old dead from a suspected gunshot wound when they arrived.
The victim’s identity is not being released at the family’s request under Marsy’s Law, police said.
The investigation into the teenager’s death is ongoing.
“Anytime anyone in our community loses their life as a result of violence it’s concerning. What’s even more concerning is that this involved two 17 year olds. It’s very tragic what happened. Two families’ worlds have been rocked in a matter of just a couple of days and so it’s of the utmost importance that we speak to Griffin as soon as possible,” Judge said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Griffin is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
