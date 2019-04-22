Bradenton man shot his girlfriend, police say. He is charged with attempted murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Bradenton woman is in critical condition after she was shot by her boyfriend on Sunday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of First Avenue East around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Once at the scene they found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The woman was transported to Blake Medical Center for care and remained in critical condition on Monday, police said.

Her boyfriend, 30-year-old De Undie D. Dunn, was arrested late Sunday and charged with attempted murder.

Dunn remained in custody without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9322 or email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.