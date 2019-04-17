Manatee detectives respond to bank robbery at Bank OZK A suspect in his 50's handed the teller a note implying he was armed and fled east with an unknown amount of money. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A suspect in his 50's handed the teller a note implying he was armed and fled east with an unknown amount of money.

A man deputies believe robbed a bank and led them on an interstate car chase Tuesday faces charges for a second bank robbery.

Randy Parent, 58, was charged in connection with the March 27 robbery of a Bank OZK branch in the 600 block of State Road 70 East, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man went into the Bank OZK around noon on March 27, demanded money and handed a note to the teller implying he had a gun, though no weapon was seen at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teller complied with the man’s demands and he left.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for this man who they said walked into the Bank of the Ozarks in the 6000 block of State Road 70 and demanded money while handing the teller a note implying he had a weapon. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Parent was arrested Tuesday after crashing his vehicle in a chase following a robbery at a Wells Fargo branch on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

Bank employees told investigators that around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday a man walked inside, demanded cash and left.

Deputies saw a vehicle matching a provided description going west on State Road 64 near Heritage Green Way and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver, later identified as Parent, merged onto Interstate 75 north, eventually drove across the highway’s median and crashed into a vehicle driving south on the interstate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parent was placed into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and declined medical attention at the scene.

Parent has previously served time in prison, most recently for a hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Christina Torres.