Deputies investigating bank robbery along State Road 70

Sara Nealeigh

Giuseppe Sabella

March 27, 2019

By

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery at a Bradenton Bank of the Ozarks location Wednesday afternoon and are looking for the man they say is responsible.

Deputies said a man went into the Bank of the Ozarks in the 6000 block of State Road 70 around noon, demanded money and handed a note implying he had a gun to the teller, according to the sheriff’s office. However, no weapon was seen.

The teller complied with the man’s demands. The man then left the bank and was last seen going east on State Road 70. It’s possible the man went south, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was described as being in his 50s with medium brown and gray hair pulled back into a ponytail, wearing a black jacked, blue jeans and glasses, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies continue to search for him.

When a Bradenton Herald reporter called the bank, an employee who answered the phone declined to comment and hung up.

A sign on the bank’s door said the branch is temporarily closed due to an emergency.

Bank ozark robbery 0327.jpg
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery at a Bradenton Bank of the Ozarks in the 6000 block of State Road 70 location Wednesday afternoon.
Giuseppe Sabella gsabella@bradenton.com

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

