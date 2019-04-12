Have you seen one of these 5 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of two suspects and addition of two new ones.

Deputies say Daphanee Allen, 23, was arrested Wednesday on charges of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of personal identification info and violation of probation. She is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office also apprehended 21-year-old Victor Goodson, who was wanted for robbery and battery, on April 6. He is being held at the Manatee County Jail on bond totaling $35,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Nathan Adams is wanted for sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and reckless driving. Chelsey Bowman, 28, is wanted for dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from a pawnbroker.

Authorities are also searching for three additional suspects:

George Hendricks Jr., 32, is wanted for grand theft.

Bruno Barroso, 23, is wanted for battery and armed robbery.

Thomas Salotto, 59, is wanted for contempt of court, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can cal the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.