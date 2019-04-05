Have you seen one of these 7 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a cash reward

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of three new ones.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Kasey Lou Chivers on a charge of motor vehicle theft on Tuesday. She was released from the Manatee County Jail after posting $5,000 bond Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says Daphanee Allen, 23, is wanted for grand theft, possession of controlled substance, fraudulent use of personal identification info and violation of probation. Obel Burch Jr., 30, is wanted for child abuse, inflicting injury without great harm and violation of probation.

According to a news release, George Hendricks Jr., 32, is also wanted for grand theft.

Authorities are also searching for four additional suspects:





Bruno Barroso, 23, is wanted for battery and armed robbery.

Thomas Salotto, 59, is wanted for contempt of court, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.

Victor Goodson, 21, is wanted for robbery.

Damien Williams, 28, is wanted for distribution of schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, witness tampering, reckless driving, fleeing to elude and resisting an officer.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.