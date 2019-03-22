Crime

Have you seen one of these 5 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a cash reward

By Ryan Callihan

March 22, 2019 09:41 PM

Bruno Barroso, 23, is wanted for battery and armed robbery.
The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of a new one.

Deputies say Lacherra Fields, 31, was arrested Wednesday on shoplifting charges. She was released from the Manatee County Jail on Wednesday after posting $2,500 bond.

The sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Bruno Barroso is wanted for battery and armed robbery.

Authorities are also searching for four additional suspects:

  • Kasey Lou Chivers, 21, is wanted for grand theft.
  • Thomas Salotta, 59, is wanted for contempt of court, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.
  • Victor Goodson, 21, is wanted for robbery.
  • Damien Williams, 28, is wanted for distribution of schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, witness tampering, reckless driving, fleeing to elude and a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

