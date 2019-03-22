Have you seen one of these 5 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a cash reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of a new one.
Deputies say Lacherra Fields, 31, was arrested Wednesday on shoplifting charges. She was released from the Manatee County Jail on Wednesday after posting $2,500 bond.
The sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Bruno Barroso is wanted for battery and armed robbery.
Authorities are also searching for four additional suspects:
- Kasey Lou Chivers, 21, is wanted for grand theft.
- Thomas Salotta, 59, is wanted for contempt of court, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.
- Victor Goodson, 21, is wanted for robbery.
- Damien Williams, 28, is wanted for distribution of schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, witness tampering, reckless driving, fleeing to elude and a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.
Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
