Crime
Months after a driver was shot and killed in Bradenton, man charged with murder, cops say
Arnell Elrod faces judge on murder charge
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a person in connection with the murder of a man driving his car through Bradenton in November 2018.
Arnell Elrod, 35, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Breyon Pittman.
Elrod was found by deputies at his home and was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Pittman, 22, was killed November 17, 2018. That night, witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a car crash into a ditch on 17th Street East. A person was also seen running from the crash vehicle.
In a first appearance in court Friday afternoon, Elrod told Circuit Judge Teri Kaklis Dees he would be able to afford an attorney, though the public defender’s office was appointed for Friday’s hearing.
Elrod was ordered held in jail without bond.
