Man shot to death while driving his car in Bradenton. We now know who he was

Investigators have identified the man shot and killed while driving in Bradenton late Saturday night just a mile and a half from his home.

Breyon Pittman, 22, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a crashed vehicle in front of a residence in the 2600 block of 17th Street East in Bradenton on Saturday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the killing, but Pittman in 2014 was arrested on drug-related charges that were later dropped.

Witnesses called 911 to report hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a car crash into a ditch on 17th Street East around 9 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said Sunday. The witnesses also told deputies they saw someone in a white shirt get out of the passenger side of the vehicle and run away.

Deputies searched the area but were not able to find anyone.

A man was found shot to death in a ditch in the 2600 block of 17th Street East in Bradenton on Saturday night. Witnesses told deputies they heard several gun shots, saw the car crash into the ditch and then a man get out of the passenger side and run away. Jessica De Leon jdeleon@bradenton.com

The investigation is ongoing. In a news release Monday, Warren said detectives are “following leads.”

Pittman was known to law enforcement. His most recent arrest locally was in October 2014, when Pittman and two others were arrested in a drug bust by Bradenton police. Pittman was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana but the case against him was later dropped by the state attorney’s office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.