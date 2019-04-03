Suspect told cops he bought 5-year-old girl some candy. He denied he then raped her

Surveillance videos of kidnapping / sexual battery suspect Two surveillance videos from 2013 show the the suspect in the case of the kidnapping / sexual battery of a 5-year-old child. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two surveillance videos from 2013 show the the suspect in the case of the kidnapping / sexual battery of a 5-year-old child.

The man charged with kidnapping and raping a 5-year-old girl in Bradenton in 2013 told an investigator almost six years ago that he bought candy for the girl before she was attacked, but that it was only a coincidence that they were in the store at the same time, trial testimony revealed Wednesday.

In a videotaped interview with a detective, Dominck Hawkins denied later choking and raping the girl in a decrepit mobile homenearby — as the girl testified on Tuesday.

Hawkins said the girl asked him to buy her some candy while they were both in the India Bazaar convenience store on U.S. 41 in Bradenton.

“When I left that store, that little girl was nowhere near me,” Hawkins said during the July 17, 2013 interview.

That’s counter to what the jury was shown on Tuesday: Surveillance video footage in which Hawkins and the girl are seen together both inside and outside of the store.

Hawkins, 41, is charged with kidnapping a minor under the age of 13 and sexual battery of a minor under the age of 12. He faces life in prison, if convicted as charged.

Nearly six years after the kidnapping and rape, the trial got underway on Monday.

In her testimony Tuesday, the girl, now 11 years old, described how Hawkins lured her away from the Wayside Glens mobile home park where she lived to the nearby India Bazaar store and then to a vacant mobile home in the Aloha Estates mobile home park where he choked her, threw her on the ground and raped her.

“Can you tell me why your DNA would be on her,” lead detective Sgt. James Wischer asked Hawkins during the recorded interview played Wendesday..

Hawkins insisted there was no way that was possible. But Wischer let know he had a “mountain” of evidence against him.

“You had sex with that little girl, Dominick,” Wischer told him.

Court recessed for the day by mid-morning, and testimony is expected to resume on Thursday morning.

Expected to testify is a DNA expert who tested evidence found in the mobile home that prosecutors say links Hawkins to the attack.