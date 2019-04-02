One breakdown aside, 11-year-old remains calm as she describes 2013 rape for jurors

Judge warns jurors: ‘We’re going to be discussing matters that are quite sensitive’ Sr. Circuit Court judge Peter Dubensky advises potential jurors that they will be hearing about the details of a kidnapping and rape of a 5-year-old child, and they may have strong reactions and feelings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sr. Circuit Court judge Peter Dubensky advises potential jurors that they will be hearing about the details of a kidnapping and rape of a 5-year-old child, and they may have strong reactions and feelings.

Jurors watched and listened as an 11-year-old girl testified Tuesday morning, a labradoodle and victim’s advocate at her side, as she described in simple terms being raped nearly six years ago.

A man had offered her candy, the girl explained, as she explained why she left the Wayside Glens mobile home park with him on July 15, 2013, to go to the nearby India Bazaar convenience store.

After getting her candy, the man told her he was having a party at his home and to come with him.

“When I got there, I looked inside and he choked me. ... He grabbed my neck and started choking me,” the girl said. “I tried to kick him but he threw me on the ground and then he raped me.”

Assistant state attorney Ashley Dusnik gently probed for her to explain further, to which she said, “He put his private parts into the back of mine.”

The girl, who was 5 years old at the time of the rape, acknowledged she knew what his private parts were called but said, “I don’t like to say it.”

She then broke down in tears on the witness stand. But after a moment and a drink of water, she was able to proceed, remaining calm and well-spoken for the remainder of the almost hour-long testimony.

Deputy Clerk of Courts Amanda Nelson swears in the victim to testify in the trial of Dominick Hawkinsl Tuesday. Hawkins is on trial for the rape and kidnapping of a 5-year-old child. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The girl never looked in the direction of Dominick Hawkins, the man charged with kidnapping and raping her. He sat expressionless as he intently watched her speak.

Hawkins, 41, faces life in prison if convicted as charged of kidnapping a minor under the age of 13 and sexual battery of a minor under the age of 12.

After more than a dozen delays over the years, the trial got underway on Monday with jury selection and opening statements. The victim was the first to take the stand on Tuesday as the state began presenting its case against Hawkins.

The defense questioned how the girl knew what the word rape was, and she explained that it was from her brothers and the doctor who explained to her that she had been raped. The girl was also asked about how she was not physically forced to go with the man.

During a second and third round of questions, the defense called into question the girl’s tesitmony during a 2014 deposition, when the victim was 6 years old.





Senior Circuit Judge Peter Dubensky appeared to lose his patience with the defense’s line of questions. At one point during the defense’s second recross-examination, he interrupted to say the victim had not been the one to make the statement in question.

But the jury didn’t just get to hear the victim’s memories of what happened that day, but heard it described through her own in words as she described it to a child protection team case coordinator. On a projection screen, a jury watched the then 5-year-old describing the events during the recorded forensic interview.

“He tricked me,” the girl said about the man telling her he was having a party at his house.

She went on to explain “how he put his thing inside me,” she said.

The man, who she described as a brown man with black hair and tattoos, told her, “Shut up and be quiet,” when he started choking her, she said. But she said she pleaded with him, “Can you stop choking me and I’ll be your best friend.”

As he choked her, the girl said it felt “like I was going to die.”