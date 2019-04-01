Bradenton man wanted in shooting turns himself in, cops say

A Bradenton man wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man in the hospital has turned himself in, Bradenton police said Monday morning.
An arrest warrant for Tairas Ingram, 33, was issued after Bradenton police identified him as a suspect in a shooting Thursday night in the 4400 block of State Road 64 East. Officers arrived to find one man injured and he was taken to Blake Medical Center, according to police.
Ingram turned himself in to the Manatee County jail early Monday, Bradenton Police Capt. Brian Thiers said.
Ingram was wanted for second-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
