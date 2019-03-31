Bradenton police identify suspect in Thursday night shooting

An arrest warrant for second degree attempted murder has been issued for Tairas Ingram, 33, of Bradenton in a shooting that left one man hospitalized Thursday night.
An investigation by Bradenton Police Department detectives led to Ingram being identified as the suspect. The shooting took place in the 4400 block of State Road 64 East around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a BPD release.
Ingram is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.
