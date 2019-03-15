Crime

Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a cash reward

By Ryan Callihan

March 15, 2019 08:46 PM

Manatee

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Four new suspects have been added to the list.

Deputies say Kasey Lou Chivers, 21, is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle. Lacherra Fields, 31, is wanted for grand theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Thomas Salotto is wanted for contempt of court, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence. Victor Goodson, 21, is wanted for robbery.

Authorities are also searching for two additional suspects:

  • Damien Williams, 28, is wanted for distribution of schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, witness tampering, reckless driving, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.
  • Antonio “Demon” Murray, 45, is wanted for domestic battery.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

