Have you seen one of these 4 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a cash reward

By Ryan Callihan

March 09, 2019 08:25 AM

Manatee

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week, deputies say they have apprehended two suspects on the list. No new suspects were added.

The sheriff’s office says James Montgomery II, 24, was arrested Sunday for violation of probation. He is being held without bond.

Deputies also arrested Courtney Murray, 29, on Monday, who faces contempt of court charges. She is being held without bond.

The search continues for four additional suspects:

  • Damien Williams, 28, is wanted for distribution of schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, tampering with a witness, reckless driving, feeling to elude a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.
  • Matthew Ecklund Sr., 47, is wanted for failure to return leased property.
  • Rolando Paredes, 35, is wanted for aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Antonio “Demon” Murray, 45, is wanted for domestic battery.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

