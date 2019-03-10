Teenager shot to death in Sarasota, police say

A teenager was found shot to death in Sarasota early Sunday, according to police.
Just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Gregg Court and found the teenager dead from a gunshot wound, police said. The name of the victim was not immediately released.
No arrests have been made, but police said detectives are following several leads. Detectives were canvassing the area for possible witnesses, said police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.
“We’re confidence we’re going to find the person or people responsible for this,” Judge said.
Anyone with information can call Sarasota police at 941-316-1199 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
