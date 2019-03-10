Crime

Teenager shot to death in Sarasota, police say

By Ryan Ballogg

March 10, 2019 07:48 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Sarasota

A teenager was found shot to death in Sarasota early Sunday, according to police.

Just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Gregg Court and found the teenager dead from a gunshot wound, police said. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made, but police said detectives are following several leads. Detectives were canvassing the area for possible witnesses, said police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

“We’re confidence we’re going to find the person or people responsible for this,” Judge said.

Anyone with information can call Sarasota police at 941-316-1199 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

Ryan Ballogg

Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment, dining, breaking and local news for the Bradenton Herald. He won first place for feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan grew up in Florida and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  