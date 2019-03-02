Crime

Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a cash reward

By Ryan Callihan

March 02, 2019 08:30 AM

Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Manatee

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of two new ones.

Deputies say Damien Williams, 28, is wanted for distribution of schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, tampering with a witness, reckless driving, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.

47-year-old Matthew Ecklund Sr. is wanted for failure to return leased property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search continues for four additional suspects:

  • James Montgomery II, 24, is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery and violation of probation.
  • Rolando Paredes, 35, is wanted for aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Courtney Murray, 29, is wanted for grand theft and contempt of court.
  • Antonio “Demon” Murray, 45, is wanted for domestic battery.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Ryan Callihan

Ryan Callihan is the Bradenton Herald’s County Reporter, covering local government and politics. On the weekends, he also covers breaking news. Ryan is a graduate of USF St. Petersburg.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  