Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a cash reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of two new ones.
Deputies say Damien Williams, 28, is wanted for distribution of schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, tampering with a witness, reckless driving, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.
47-year-old Matthew Ecklund Sr. is wanted for failure to return leased property, according to the sheriff’s office.
The search continues for four additional suspects:
- James Montgomery II, 24, is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery and violation of probation.
- Rolando Paredes, 35, is wanted for aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Courtney Murray, 29, is wanted for grand theft and contempt of court.
- Antonio “Demon” Murray, 45, is wanted for domestic battery.
Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
