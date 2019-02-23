Have you seen one of these 4 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a cash reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of two suspects and the addition of a new one.
Deputies arrested 52-year-old Roy Anderson Monday on charges of dealing in stolen property. He is being held on bond totaling $33,000. The sheriff’s office also arrested Jasmine Green, 18, Sunday on contempt of court charges. She was released Tuesday after posting $10,000 bail.
James Montgomery II, 24, is a new suspect wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery and violation of probation.
The sheriff’s office is also still searching for two additional suspects:
- Rolando Paredes, 35, is wanted for aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Courtney Murray, 29, is wanted for grand theft and contempt of court.
- Antonio “Demon” Murray, 45, is wanted for domestic battery.
Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
