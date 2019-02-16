Crime

Have you seen one of these 5 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a cash reward

Manatee

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of three new ones.

Deputies say 39-year-old Frank Galbraith was arrested Monday. He was charged with violation of probation and is being held on $7,500 bond.

There are also a few new suspects on the list. The sheriff’s office is looking for Roy Anderson, 52, who is wanted for defrauding a pawn broker and dealing in stolen property. Rolando Paredes, 35, is wanted for aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The last new suspect on the featured fugitives list is 29-year-old Courtney Murray, who is wanted for grand theft and contempt of court. The search continues for following two suspects:

  • Antonio “Demon” Murray, 45, is wanted for domestic battery.
  • Jasmine Green, 18, is wanted for grand theft.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

