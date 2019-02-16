Bradenton man was shot dead by masked intruder. Victim was living with intruder’s relatives, cops say

It was an armed home invasion that led to a shootout and left 24-year-old Joshua Gonzelez dead inside a Bradenton home early last Monday morning. But the masked intruder knew the victim because the victim was living with his family, according to police.
Just after midnight Monday, Bradenton police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue East in the Manatee Mobile Home Park. When officers arrived, they found Gonzelez dead from gunshot wounds.
The suspect, Catallino Reyes, was also shot during that exchange of gunfire, and a friend dropped him off at Blake Medical Center. Detectives immediately suspected that Reyes was somehow connected to their homicide investigation, Capt. Brian Thiers had said.
Gonzelez, who was ordered by a judge to stay away from his wife and son because of pending domestic violence charges, had been living with a family of nine in the mobile home. Reyes is related to that family and knew that Gonzelez was a drug dealer.
Late Friday, Reyes’ blood was identified from samples taken from the crime scene, according to detectives.
Another man, who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, had been at the home because he had just bought drugs from Gonzelez and got caught in the cross-fire.
Reyes, 24, is in police custody while he remains hospitalized. Once he is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Manatee County jail to be booked on charges including murder.
Anyone who has additional information about the shooting can call Bradenton Police Detective James Curulla at 941-932-9311.
