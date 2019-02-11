Bradenton man found shot to death. Shooting of two other men may be connected, cops say

A 24-year-old Bradenton man is dead after he was shot at his home early Monday morning, according to Bradenton police.

Just after midnight, officers responding to a report of a shooting found Joshua Gonzelezdead from his injuries in his home in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue East in the Manatee Mobile Home Park.

“Right around the same time, we received information that a subject was dropped off at Blake Medical Center with trauma related to a shooting as well,” Bradenton Police Capt. Brian Thiers said.

That victim is in a coma and he has been unable to speak to detectives, who are working to determine if there is a connection to the Gonzelez’s death. A third man who also has gunshot injuries is being treated at Blake Medical Center that may also be related, and police have been able to talk to him.

Homicide detectives are working to build a time-line of events, including “where they were, how it happened to determine if it is even related and how it is related,” Thiers said.

The mobile home was quiet on Monday afternoon, with apparent evidence of the shooting piled with the trash alongside the curb. It was unclear how many people lived in the home, and one neighbor said she would just say hello from the distance and was never sure who of the many people she always saw gathered, actually lived in the home.





Law enforcement has been to Gonzelez’s home before.

On Halloween night 2017, Gonzelez’s wife called the sheriff’s office and reported that he had shoved her in the face during an argument and then pointed a shotgun at her, their son and two of her friends. She left the home with their son and friends before calling for help.

After being arrested and read his rights at the apartment the couple shared at the time, Gonzelez told deputies that they had been arguing but a gun wasn’t involved. He did admit to having a shotgun in the house, however.

The case against Gonzelez that included charges of four counts of aggravated assault, one count of domestic battery and one count of aggravated child abuse were later dropped.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

“If you know something, saw something, heard something, we definitely want to talk to you,” Thiers said.

Anyone with information can call Detective James Curulla at 941-932-9311 or send information by emailing crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS or subit a tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.



