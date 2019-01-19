Manatee deputies searching for tips on these 5 suspects. A cash reward could be yours

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of another.
Deputies say Eugene Jackson Jr., 34, was arrested Dec. 13 for discharging a firearm in public, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and violation of probation. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.
Patrick Merchant, 32, is wanted by the sheriff’s office for violation of probation and workman’s compensation fraud.
Four other suspects remain on the run in Manatee. They are as follows:
- Steven Anthony Moody, 21, is wanted for contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.
- Nicholas Daigle, 22, is wanted for violation of probation, battery, criminal mischief and sale of marijuana.
- Barbara Live, 59, is wanted for contempt of court and child neglect.
- Jesse John Price, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.
If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
