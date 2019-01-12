Crime

Have you seen these 6 Manatee suspects? Deputies say it may earn you a $3,000 reward

By Ryan Callihan

January 12, 2019 09:45 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Manatee

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of addition of one suspect and the arrest of another.

Deputies say 57-year-old Michael Jacobs was arrested Dec. 31 on contempt of court charges. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Eugene Jackson Jr., 34, who is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public.

The search continues for five other suspects. They are as follows:

  • Steven Anthony Moody, 21, is wanted for contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Nicholas Daigle, 22, is wanted for violation of probation, battery, criminal mischief and sale of marijuana.
  • Joseph Gaston, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and felony battery.
  • Barbara Live, 59, is wanted for contempt of court and child neglect.
  • Jesse John Price, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

  Comments  