Investigation continues after suspected murder-suicide leaves two dead in Bradenton

An apparent murder-suicide left two people dead Saturday in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Long, 40, is believed to have shot his wife, 39-year-old Jennifer Long, and then shot himself. The couple was reportedly experiencing marital problems.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting.
However, sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said the investigation is not likely to reveal much more information about the events leading up to the shooting.
“There’s typically nothing more to report in cases like this,” Warren said on Sunday.
The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Saturday evening at the couple’s residence, located at 1020 67th Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton.
Two others were home at time of the shooting. The couple’s young daughter was in her room, and a family friend, who also lives at the home, was outside.
The witnesses heard the couple arguing in the master bedroom of the home; then there were three loud pops.
The daughter and the family friend entered the room and found Jennifer and Jeffrey Long suffering from gunshot wounds.
They immediately began lifesaving efforts, but both of the Longs were pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived at the scene.
