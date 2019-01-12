Two dead in Bradenton shooting; detectives believe it could be murder-suicide

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead Saturday in Bradenton.
According to the MCSO release, the shooting is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, there was an argument between a married couple in the master bedroom of a house at 1020 67th Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton. The couple’s daughter and a family friend heard three pops, and when they entered the room they found Jeffrey Long, 40, and Jennifer Long, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to MCSO.
They immediately started lifesaving efforts, but both were pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived at the scene.
Detectives believe Jeffrey Long shot his wife and then himself. No other details are available at this time as the investigation continues.
