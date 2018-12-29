There are 6 suspects on the run in Manatee. You could earn a reward for your help

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of two suspects and the addition of a new one.
Deputies say Jamie Hill, 28, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with violation of probation. She is being held without bond. Johnathan McKinney, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with contempt of court. He is being held on $3,000 bond.
According to the sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Steven Anthony Moody has been added to the list, as well. He is wanted for contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.
There are still five other suspects that deputies continue to search for. They are as follows:
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
- Michael Jacobs, 57, is wanted for violation of probation burglary.
- Nicholas Daigle, 22, is wanted for violation of probation, battery, criminal mischief and sale of marijuana.
- Joseph Gaston, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and felony battery.
- Barbara Live, 59, is wanted for contempt of court and child neglect.
- Jesse John Price, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.
If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Comments