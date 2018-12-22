Manatee deputies haven’t found these 7 suspects. A tip could earn you a cash reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of three new ones.
Jessica Jennings, 30, was arrested Thursday for violation of probation. She is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.
Deputies say they’re also looking for three new suspects. Michael Jacobs, 57, is wanted for violation of probation burglary. Johnathan McKinney, 25, is wanted for contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance. Nicholas Daigle, 22, is wanted for violation of probation, battery, criminal mischief and sale of marijuana.
The sheriff’s office is still searching for four other suspects. They are as follows:
- Jamie Hill, 28, is wanted for violation of probation and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer.
- Joseph Gaston, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and felony battery.
- Barbara Live, 59, is wanted for contempt of court and child neglect.
- Jesse John Price, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.
If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
