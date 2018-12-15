A reward could be yours for information on these five Manatee suspects, deputies say

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of three suspects and the addition of two new ones.
Deputies say Cedric Bell, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with possession with intent to sell and driving with a suspended license. He was released on bond totaling $8,500 Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Tyler Lawson was arrested Thursday for domestic battery and violation of probation. He is being held on bond totaling $125,000.
Crispin Ramirez, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with contempt of court, theft and possession of ammo by a convicted felon, deputies said. He was released on bond totaling $100,000 Friday.
There are two new suspects on the list, as well. Jamie Hill, 28, is wanted for violation of probation and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer. Joseph Gaston, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and felony battery.
There sheriff’s office is office is still looking for three other suspects. They are as follows:
- Barbara Live, 59, is wanted for contempt of court and child neglect.
- Jessica Jennings, 30, is wanted for violation of probation, burglary and grand theft auto.
- Jesse John Price, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.
If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
