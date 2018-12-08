Cops are looking for information on these 7 Manatee suspects. Have you seen them?

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Two new suspects have been added.
Deputies say Castoll Betancourt, 56, is wanted for contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance. Cedric Bell, 41, is wanted for the sale of crack cocaine and driving with a suspended license.
According to the sheriff’s office, five other suspects are still on the run. They are as follows:
- Barbara Live, 59, is wanted for contempt of court and child neglect.
- Tyler Lawson, 26, is wanted for domestic battery and violation of probation.
- Crispin Ramirez, 28, is wanted for contempt of court and driving with a suspended license.
- Jessica Jennings, 30, is wanted for violation of probation, burglary and grand theft auto.
- Jesse John Price, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.
If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
