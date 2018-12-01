Have you seen these 6 on-the-run Manatee suspects? A $3,000 reward could be yours

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of a new one.
Deputies say they Joshua Wade Collins, 30, was arrested Nov. 16 for violation of probation. He is being held without bond.
The sheriff’s office says Barbara Live, 59, is wanted for contempt of court and child neglect. A search is also underway for five other suspects. They are as follows:
- Tyler Lawson, 26, is wanted for domestic battery and violation of probation.
- Crispin Ramirez, 28, is wanted for contempt of court and driving with a suspended license.
- Jessica Jennings, 30, is wanted for violation of probation, burglary, and grand theft auto.
- Jesse John Price, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.
- Kevin Byous, 21, is wanted for violation of probation and burglary.
If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
