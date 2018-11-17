Manatee deputies are searching for these 7 suspects. A tip could earn you a reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say two suspects have been removed from last week’s list, but now they’re looking for four others.
According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Lawson, 25, is wanted for domestic battery and violation of probation. Crispin Ramirez, 28, is wanted for contempt of court and driving with a suspended license.
Jessica Jennings, 30, is wanted for violation of probation, burglary and grand theft auto, deputies said. Jesse John Price, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.
Deputies are also searching for three other suspects. They are as follows:
- Kevin Byous, 21, is wanted for violation of probation and burglary.
- Joshua Wade Collins, 30, is wanted for violation of probation, grand theft and burglary.
- Melanie Erickson, 31, is wanted for violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.
If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
