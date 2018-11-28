$5,000 reward offered for information on killing of Bradenton man found shot in his car

More than a week after a Bradenton man was found shot dead in his vehicle, officials are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Breyon Pittman, 22, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a crashed vehicle in front of a home in the 2600 block of 17th Street East in Bradenton on Nov. 17.

Neighbors called 911 and reported hearing gunshots and seeing the car crash into a ditch around 9 p.m., according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren. Witnesses also told deputies that they saw someone in a white shirt get out of the passenger side of the vehicle and run away.

The sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that a $5,000 reward is available from the Gold Star Club for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Darryl Davis at 941-747-3011 ext. 2535 or call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 866-634-8477(TIPS).