Murder suspect admits to killing man and setting his body on fire, cops say

A 38-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in the head, dumping his body near Myakka City and setting it on fire, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Koziak, 38, who has an extensive criminal history, was developed as a person of interest by investigators and arrested on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Koziak later admitted to killing 35-year-old Antonio Bradley and taking his body to MJ Road in Myakka City, according to the sheriff’s office.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Antonio Maurice Bradley Provided photo

Bradley’s body was found on the side of MJ Road in Myakka City around 11:20 p.m. Nov. 14 after a witness saw the body on fire. His body was placed on a piled of firewood, according to Koziak’s arrest affidavit.

Through the burns, deputies saw what appeared to be a single gunshot wound in Bradley’s head, according to the affidavit. An autopsy performed by the medical examiner confirmed Bradley died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head, the affidavit noted.

Firefighters arrived and put out the flames but Bradley’s body had been severely burned. His body was later identified and his name was released by the sheriff’s office on Friday.

The State Fire Marshal’s office also came to the scene on MJ Road with a K-9 and confirmed there was an accelerant in and around the fire, according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 15, the day after his body was found, investigators met with the victim’s family who said Bradley had been using a “newer model gray Ford pickup.”

Deputies learned Koziak owned a 2016 gray Ford F-150 and on Monday, found the truck parked at the Vista of Palma Sola apartment complex on 75th Street West where Koziak lived, according to the affidavit.

Deputies arrested Koziak on the unrelated charges as he left his apartment.

During an interview with investigators, Koziak admitted to shooting and killing Bradley, taking the body to MJ road and using firewood and gasoline to set it on fire, according to the affidavit.

Jail records show Koziak is currently being held on charges of dealing in stolen property and providing false owner information on pawned items.

According to the arrest affidavit, Koziak was fired from his job at Electronic Protection Systems (EPS) on Nov. 14 and failed to return several tools.

Investigators found he pawned fiber optic repair kit tools at Buccaneer Pawn, 3118 First St. E. in Bradenton on Sunday and he received $40. The tools were later found to belong to EPS.

Koziak’s previous arrests in Manatee County date back to 2003, and include possession of a controlled substance, DWI, driving with a suspended license and a concealed weapons charge.

Koziak is expected to appear in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Bradley had been staying in Bradenton recently, but also lived in Sarasota County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bradley was released from prison on June 1 after serving just under a year on an 18-month sentence for possession of cocaine. He had also been convicted of obstruction, sale, manufacturing or delivery of cocaine and battery on an official and served two prior stints in state prison.