Bradenton man packed up and fled as wife cried out in pain after fatal beating, cops say

Detectives have charged the husband of the woman they say left her outside the apartment they shared in the early-morning hours of Labor Day with multiple bruises, broken bones and her skull protruding from her forehead as she cried out in pain.
Just after 4:30 a.m. on Labor Day, deputies responded to a grassy area in the Centre Court apartment complex where Maria De Jesus was found lying in only her underwear, bleeding and crying out, “I’m hurt, I’m hurt.” A neighbor who hesitated approaching Nelson Navarro when she first spotted De Jesus — thinking she was just drunk — called 911 after returning and discovering her condition.
De Jesus died five days later at Blake Medical Center as a result of her injuries.
On Sunday, nearly seven weeks after De Jesus was left for dead, detectives charged her husband with murder. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
Navarro previously had not been charged with murder because detectives were awaiting results from the medical examiner’s office to rule homicide as the manner of his wife’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.
De Jesus previously reported to deputies that her husband had threatened to kill her while holding a knife to her neck in February 2015 when she told him she was planning on moving out.
On the day his wife died, Navarro was discovered to be hiding out in Dalton, Ga., at the home of relatives. He fled Florida in a friend’s pickup truck and was arrested by local law enforcement in Georgia and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Evidence linking Navarro to the crimes was found when investigators searching his vehicle and the one he used to flee, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives also have interviewed the relatives Navarro was hiding out with but details of what they may have revealed have not been made public.
Neighbors in Centre Court heard the commotion coming from the couple’s apartment more than two-and-a-half hours before De Jesus was found. One neighbor saw Navarro packing up his belongings as his wife was heard crying out in pain in a grassy area in the parking lot.
Comments