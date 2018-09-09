A woman was found bleeding in the grass of a Bradenton complex. Now she’s dead, cops say.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death incident that started with an injured 37-year-old woman who they found bleeding in the grass of a Bradenton apartment complex in the early-morning hours of Labor Day.
The woman, Maria Isabel De Jesus, died from her injuries at the hospital on Saturday, deputies reported.
Around 4:39 a.m. on Labor Day, deputies were dispatched to the Centre Court Apartments at 4218 52nd Place W in Bradenton.
When they arrived, they say they found De Jesus lying in the grass bleeding with bruises and other injuries.
She was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at first, deputies said, but took a turn for the worse and died at the hospital on Saturday.
Detectives continue the investigation and are looking for a person of interest who may have information on what happened to De Jesus.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941)-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
