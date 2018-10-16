Daniel Davenport wanted on a murder charge in connection to the death of a 55-year-old Sarasota man pictured in photo taken on Thursday. Most recently, Davenport was spotted in Orlando on Monday.
He is wanted for murder in Sarasota. He has been spotted driving victim’s car, cops say

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

October 16, 2018 11:55 AM

Sarasota

The 31-year-old man suspected of killing a Sarasota man has been spotted in Orlando driving the victim’s car, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Davenport, who is wanted for murder, is being sought in connection to the death of 55-year-old Sergio Hostins. He was identified as a suspect on Monday and detectives had thought he may still be in the Tampa Bay area.

However, as recently as Monday, Davenport was spotted in the Orlando area driving Hostins’ green Subaru Forrester with Florida license plate #IE801K. Forrester is six feet, three inches tall, weighs 203 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. Davenport also appears to have recently shaved his face.

Subaru 2.jpg
Daniel Davenport wanted on a murder charge in connection to the death of a 55-year-old Sarasota man was spotted driving the victim’s green Subaru Forrester, pictured here, most recently in Orlando on Monday.
Provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released a photo taken of Davenport on Thursday and has asked anyone that spots him to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-8477 (TIPS) immediately.

Hostins remains were found in Collier County last Friday, five days after being reported missing by a friend. The Collier and Sarasota county sheriff’s offices has since been working together on the homicide investigation.

You can follow Jessica De Leon on Twitter @JDeLeon1012.

