Manhunt underway for murder suspect after human remains discovered

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

October 15, 2018 11:42 AM

Sarasota

Authorities are looking for a Sarasota man who may be on the run in the Tampa Bay area after the remains of another man were found in Collier County.

The remains of Sergio Hostins, 55, also of Sarasota, were found on Friday, five days after he was reported missing.

Since then the Sarasota and Collier sheriff’s offices have been working together to investigate Hostins’ death.

Daniel Davenport, 31, was identified late Monday morning as a suspect after detectives obtained a warrant charging him with murder.

Detectives believe that Davenport may still be in the Tampa Bay area and driving the victim’s green Subaru Forrester with Florida license plate #I801K.

