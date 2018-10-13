Manatee deputies want to know if you’ve seen these 5 suspects. A reward may be yours

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of four new suspects and the arrest of another.
Deputies say Kevin Anton, 49, was arrested Oct. 2 for aggravated battery. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, five suspects are still on the run. Chad Wickersham, 31, is wanted for contempt of court. Malachai Baskins, 19, is wanted for violation of probation, fleeing a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Berg, 49, is wanted for violation of parole, battery on a law enforcement office and resisting an officer with violence. Jordan Michael Brown, 22, is wanted for driving with a suspended license, possession of illegal drugs.
Deputies are also searching for Cory Benoit, 25, who is wanted for dealing in stolen property and falsifying owner information on pawned items.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
