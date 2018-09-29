Got tips about these 3 on-the-run Manatee suspects? Deputies want to hear from you

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of two new suspects and the arrest of two others.
Deputies say Dontrae Baskin, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of MDMA and rock cocaine with intent to sell. He was released after posting $4,500 bail. The sheriff’s office said Duane Brockman, 34, was arrested Monday and faces various charges, including possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon and ammo by a convicted felon. He was released after posting $17,000 bail.
Two new suspects have been added to the list, as well. Cory Benoit, 25, is wanted for dealing in stolen property and providing false info to a pawn broker. Kevin Anton, 49, is wanted for violation of probation and aggravated battery.
The sheriff’s office is also still looking for 52-year-old Douglas Hardy Einstein, who is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
