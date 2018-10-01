Woman died from drug overdose, cops said. Someone left her body on street’s dead end

A Bradenton woman died of a suspected drug overdose before her body was left alongside a road in East Manatee, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A passing UPS driver found Katherin M. Jiles’s body on Friday afternoon in the grassy area at the dead end of 13th Avenue East near the southbound lanes of Interstate 75. The UPS driver alerted the sheriff’s office.
On Monday, an autopsy confirmed that Jiles died of a suspected overdose. Detectives had found drug paraphernalia at the scene.
Jiles would have turned 48 on Oct. 8.
The sheriff’s office had not released her identity until Monday afternoon because investigator were having difficulty in locating her next of kin.
“We are very much believing it was a drug overdose,” sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said.
Toxicology results, which will take weeks, are needed to confirm that Jiles died of an overdose and what she overdosed on.
Detectives didn’t find any signs of trauma or foul play.
However, “We don’t know how she got there,” Warren said.
Local efforts have been made to educate the public that they hey are granted immunity under Florida’s “Good Samaritan Act” if they report an overdose.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477(TIPS).
