Good Samaritan Act protects you from prosecution for reporting overdose

The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement just ahead of the midnight deadline imposed by the U.S. The agreement gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.
Jordan Brown wasn't officially crowned homecoming king but he certainly stole the show at the Franklin Central High School homecoming presentation on September 28.
Justin Tusing gave his crown to Brown, a classmate with autism.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full senate. Sen. Jeff Flake called for a delay on full senate vote so an FBI investigation can occur within the next week.
David McCallister, a representative with Save Southern Heritage, calls out a Twitter account that appears to direct violence and destruction against confederate monuments across the nation, during a news conference in Bradenton on Sept. 29, 2018.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to the 7000 block of 13th Avenue East after a UPS driver found a dead female body along the road. Deputies say they believe she was dumped there after she was killed.
An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.
